Topeka Rescue Mission might close soon without new funding

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Officials with the Topeka Rescue Mission say the organization could close next month if new funding isn’t found.

Leaders said in a statement Monday that the mission is facing a $180,000 shortfall each month. It will close all its shelters and end all services if new funding isn’t found by Sept. 15.

WIBW reports Mission leaders say they’ve already made money-saving moves, including announcing last week that the TRM Thrift Store would close soon.

The mission provides shelter for an average of 250 people each night, and provides hundreds of meals every day.

TRM started in 1953 as a small room providing shelter and food to homeless men. It has expanded over the years to include shelters for women and families, and to provide education, care, and programs for children.