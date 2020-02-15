Topeka teen charged with homicide in shooting death of 18-year-old woman

News

by: KSNT

Posted: / Updated:

Topeka teen charged with homicide in shooting death of 18-year-old woman

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Friday that a 17-year-old man has been charged with the 2019 homicide of an 18-year-old Topeka woman.

In August, law enforcement responded to a gunshot wound call in a home located at 2229 SE Ohio Avenue. They found Ashley Usher, who was transported to a local hospital, where she died the same day.

Auston Michael Shane McNeely was found at the scene upon arrival and taken into custody.

In a release, Kagay said the Court found probable cause that McNeely should stand trial on four charges. Those charges include reckless murder in the second degree, interference with law enforcement, theft of a firearm and criminal use of weapons.

McNeely remains in custody on a $1,000,000 bond and his trial is scheduled to begin on June 29.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories