Topeka teen charged with homicide in shooting death of 18-year-old woman

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Friday that a 17-year-old man has been charged with the 2019 homicide of an 18-year-old Topeka woman.

In August, law enforcement responded to a gunshot wound call in a home located at 2229 SE Ohio Avenue. They found Ashley Usher, who was transported to a local hospital, where she died the same day.

Auston Michael Shane McNeely was found at the scene upon arrival and taken into custody.

In a release, Kagay said the Court found probable cause that McNeely should stand trial on four charges. Those charges include reckless murder in the second degree, interference with law enforcement, theft of a firearm and criminal use of weapons.

McNeely remains in custody on a $1,000,000 bond and his trial is scheduled to begin on June 29.