TORNADO-warned storm riding SE KS and NE OK border

LABETTE, Kan. (KSNW) – A Tornado-Warned storm is hugging the southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma border, according to the National Weather Service.

KSN’s sister station in Joplin is reporting CRAIG, NOWATA, and OTTAWA Counties are under a TORNADO WARNING until 3:30 pm.

Counties in southeast Kansas like LABETTE and CHEROKEE should be paying extra attention to this storm and keeping an eye on the sky.

The National Weather Service in Wichita said a tornado warning was issued for Edna and Angola, Kansas until 2:45.

The cell has a previous history of touchdown and an organized structure.

SEEK SHELTER NOW.

  • Interior room
  • Away from doors and windows

