Tourism, hospitality industry taking a hit in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) From fewer travelers to canceled events and empty hotels, the tourism industry is taking an enormous hit during the pandemic and the Air Capitol is not immune.

“The weekend that the bare-knuckle fights were supposed to happen, that is when they canceled everything,” says Montana Whiteman, an employee at the Wyndham Garden Hotel Wichita.

When the dominoes fell the impact on local businesses could be felt. Hotels like the one Whiteman works at are experiencing lean days. The same could be said for many in her industry.

“It is a very tough business,” says Gary Plummer, President & CEO of the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce. “Tourism is a billion-dollar industry here in Sedgwick County, so certainly the hotels and hospitality industry is a big, big part of that.”

Whiteman says the rooms are noticeably empty.

“Last I have heard we have lost $150,000 in revenue,” Whiteman says.

Whiteman says she would estimate, right now, 15 out of 150 rooms are filled at her hotel. She says that is due to places like the Intrust Bank Arena losing events, fall travel baseball being put on hold and other anticipated events canceled in Wichita.

“It is rough,” Whiteman says.

Plummer says he understand the hardships and want to reopen when it is safe.

“It needs to be a data-driven decision and not just an emotional one,” he says.

But he says he realizes every empty seat and stadium is a loss on what Wichita can showcase.

“I think you have to remember that Americans are a very resilient bunch and we will get through this and we will be better when we come out on the other side,” he says.

Plummer expects it to take some time before things open back up and get back to normal. You can find out ways to support local businesses by clicking on this link to the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce web page.