Tow truck driver killed in hit-and-run on I-35 Sunday in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A tow truck driver helping a stranded motorist was killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night in Kansas City, Missouri, police said.
The tow truck driver was securing a silver Toyota onto his truck at Interstate 35 and North Brighton Avenue when an unknown vehicle drove by and struck the tow truck driver, according to Kansas City police.
The vehicle fled without stopping, police said.
The tow truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
In a Facebook post Monday, GT Towing said that it lost one of its drivers in a "senseless tragedy because someone didn’t slow down and move over."
The company said the vehicle that hit the employee was a black sedan.
