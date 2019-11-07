Towanda museum needs volunteers to help complete renovations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Towanda Area Historical Museum is racing against the clock to get the museum up and running in time for the town’s 150th anniversary next year.

Tricia Lee shares her vision for the new look of the Towanda Area Historical Museum once the museum board finishes renovating the 115 year old building.

“We’ve got this long wall right here that’s eventually going to become a timeline wall that will start with the date the town began until today,” said Tricia Lee, President Towanda Area Historical Museum.

The museum, originally built as a Masonic lodge in 1904, has been closed for about a year and a half to give it a makeover and bring it up to code.

“We’ve put in a lot of hours and a lot of sweat equity into this building,” said Lee.

They’ve ripped up old carpet, panted the walls, and recently installed a new HVAC or Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system. Making some progress but they are looking for a few volunteers to help with electrical work on the second floor.

“So we can have electricity to the little exhibits and put in some new lighting that’s up there as well,” said Lee.

They’re also needing minor plumbing work.

“We got a kitchenette that was donated to us and we just need to move water from one side of the wall to the other to hook up our sink,” said Lee. “It’s not a lot that we need but we do need some help with those things before we can finish the bigger projects we do have going on here.”

Necessary repairs that Lee hope’s will be complete in time for the town’s 150th anniversary next year.

“Towanda is named by the Osage Indians and it means rushing waters,” said Lee.”James R. Mead who was the founder of our town and also later went and founded Wichita. We’ve got a lot of rich history here and the board that’s with this museum wants to make sure that we honor those people who were here before us and we do it right. I think this could be a great legacy we leave behind for our kids.”

The museum’s goal is to have a grand opening in October 2020. If you would like to help with plumbing, electrical, contact the museum via its Facebook page here.