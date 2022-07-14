WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — This summer season has been an interesting one for auto mechanics and towing companies. Fewer people out on the roads means it hasn’t been the busiest season compared to previous years, but more people pinching pennies due to high gas prices means more service calls for heat-related issues.

“These extreme triple digits, it’s very hard on everything on a car,” Rob Miller with Miller’s Towing & Recovery said.

Miller says he’s seen a 25% increase in call volume this summer so far. Roughly 15% of those calls each week are due to fuel pump failures. He blames high gas prices for more people attempting to run their vehicles closer to an empty tank.

“When you run your tank clear down to ‘E,’ well, that fuel pump starts coming out of the fluid, so it’s getting even hotter,” Miller said.

As it turns out, drivers of newer vehicles aren’t necessarily safe from malfunctions either. Miller says the heat can also trigger issues for cars that rely on more electrical systems compared to vehicles manufactured in the 80s and 90s.

“The new cars run 205 to 220 [degrees Fahrenheit] already — that’s just normal operating temperature,” Miller said. “You put the ambient temperature outside coming through the radiator, and all them electronics having to work under that extreme high heat under the hood, you’re going to have failures.”

Terry Simmons with Jiffy Lube Multicare says his shop has also seen an increase in cars with heat-related issues.

“I think a lot of people are cutting their budget down on maintenance and the end result is they’re getting more mechanic costs in place of it,” Simmons said.

“Raise your hood and check all your fluids, make sure your antifreeze is full, make sure that your oil’s good and stuff like that because otherwise, it’s the only way your car is going to stand up to this heat,” Simmons said.

In addition to routine maintenance, experts suggest parking your car in a shaded area if you can when extreme heat hits, as well as rolling your windows down at least an inch to let that heat escape.

Miller says it only takes one electronic system or safety to fail for a car to need a tow or jump-start.