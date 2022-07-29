Douglas in Delano to receive road resurfacing in August (Courtesy: The City of Wichita)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Expect traffic delays in Delano starting Monday.

The City of Wichita will begin resurfacing work on W Douglas Ave in Delano starting Aug. 1. Through traffic on Douglas will be shut down between Seneca and McLean while asphalt is replaced on Douglas, including street parking in front of businesses.

Monday’s work is the first of two phases and will be completed Friday, Aug. 5. The second phase of work is scheduled to begin three weeks later, on Friday, Aug. 22. Both phases are expected to last four days.

North and southbound cross-street traffic will remain open during the replacement work. Sidewalk access will also remain open.

The City notes that impacted businesses were contacted in preparation for this work.