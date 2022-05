WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, a construction company hit a gas line on Wednesday afternoon just northwest of Wichita.

The gas line was hit just before 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of N Tyler Rd & W 53rd St N in Maize.

Traffic is being blocked northbound at W 45th St N and southbound at W 53rd St N on N Tyler Rd.

KSN News will provide more information when it becomes available, including when N Tyler Rd reopens.