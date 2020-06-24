Traffic picks up at Wichita Eisenhower National Airport

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Passengers at Wichita Eisenhower National Airport are starting to fly again. In May, 10,965 passengers flew out of Wichita, a decrease of 87% from last May but a 193% improvement over April.

April’s enplanements were just 3,738. Nationwide passenger volume, according to the TSA, was down 90% in May.

In Wichita, total passengers in May were 21,798 compared to 85,022 in 2019. For the year, passenger traffic is down 48%.

Social distancing policies on Southwest, Delta, and Alaska are limiting passenger loads temporarily. Alaska is capping loads to 65% through July 31. Delta is reducing capacity to 50% in first class, and 60% in the main cabin. Southwest is limiting capacity to 90 passengers on a 143-seat aircraft. In May, the average load factor at Wichita was 34%.

Compared to May 2019, scheduled capacity was down 56% in flights and 58% in seats. Smaller aircraft, fewer flights and suspension of some service are the main reasons for the reduction.

American operated all regional jets to Dallas

Delta suspended service to Minneapolis

Delta operated one daily flight to Atlanta instead of 3

Frontier reduced service to Denver to 1 weekly flight

United operated all regional jets to Denver

United reduced flights to Houston and Chicago

Southwest suspended service to Phoenix and Las Vegas

The reopening of attractions has prompted the increase in passenger traffic and airlines are responding. Allegiant began nonstop service to Destin and Orlando-Sanford in May. In July, American will double its flights to Chicago. Delta will reinstate nonstop service to Minneapolis with one daily flight. Frontier will operate nine flights to Denver instead of five. Southwest will reinstate nonstop service to Phoenix. Overall, capacity will increase 23%.

Capacity in August is expected to increase with American returning its A-319 aircraft to DFW. Delta will operate two daily flights each to Atlanta and Minneapolis. United will operate narrow-body and regional jet aircraft to Denver. Southwest will reinstate nonstop service to Las Vegas.

May 2020 Total Passengers

AIRLINE May 2020 May 2019 # Diff. % Diff. Alaska 1,216 4,145 -2,929 -71% Allegiant 1,490 6,709 -5,219 -78% American 8,923 43,716 -34,793 -80% Delta 1,388 31,954 -30,566 -96% Frontier 276 4,222 -3,946 -93% Southwest 2,410 29,114 -26,704 -92% United 6,095 44,180 -38,085 -86% Charters 0 402 -402 -100% Total 21,798 164,442 -142,644 -87%

LATEST STORIES: