Traffic stop in Hutchinson ends in drug bust

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A traffic stop in the Hutchinson area ended in a drug bust.

On Tuesday, December 24, the Hutchinson Police Department pulled over David Gardner for a traffic violation.

During the stop, K9 Tank became alerted of paraphernalia inside the car initiating a search of Gardner’s vehicle.

The Hutchinson Police Department Repeat Offender Unit, seized methamphetamine, marijuana, oxycodone, and synthetic drugs during the traffic stop, according to the Hutchinson Police Department.

While searching the vehicle officers also confiscated two firearms and more than $3,000 in cash.

Gardner was arrested on intent to distribute, possession of synthetic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent to distribute.

