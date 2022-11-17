Old Highway 30 and 181 St. in Russell County train vs vehicle crash (Courtesy: Kansas Highway Patrol)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash between a train and a commercial vehicle has closed some roads in Russell County.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Tod said in a tweet the crash happened at Old Highway 40 and 181st St. in Russell County.

No injuries have been reported.

“Please take I-70 if you are going west from Russell unless you are local traffic, thank you!” Trooper Tod said in the tweet.

The Kansas Highway Patrol will be shutting down roads in the area until the fire is out.

