NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – A train and tractor crash in Harvey County Monday afternoon resulted in the death of one person. The call came in shortly before 4 p.m.

The crash happened at Southwest 24th Street and South River Park Road, south of US 50 between Burrton and Halstead.

Train-tractor crash near Newton

