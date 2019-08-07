CPR training now required for Kansas coaches, sponsors

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- Coaches and sponsors from Wichita Public Schools received some hands-on training as part of a CPR training requirement from the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA).

In April, the KSHSAA passed a training requirement for CPR for coaches, assistant coaches and fine arts sponsors in all Kansas public schools.

In Wichita, the training was lead by Jennifer Hudson, East High School Athletic Trainer. Hudson has more than two decades experience in CPR, first aid and athletic training.

She along with many other coaches said this type of training is needed.

“If we have a bigger force ready to react in an emergency, we can better take care of that,” said Hudson.

The training included first check questions, how to administer an automated external defibrillator (AED), heart attack and cardiac arrest signs, how to get additional help and more.

It’s knowledge that everyone in the training room agreed will help not just athletes, but every person to comes to a school, game or event.

“We have multiple people who know what to do because

you can do it by yourself if you had to, but it’s so much more effective if you can deal with an emergency with more people helping,” said Hudson.

For some educators and coaches, they’re learning for the first time, but others are using it as a refresher for what they already know about CPR.

“Anything can happen at any time and being prepared for something like this,” said Darham Rogers, cross-country, track and field coach at East High School. “When our kids are out there, they’re our responsibility and

we don’t take that very lightly and if we have one more thing in our toolbox to protect them and keep them safe, then that’s what we need to do.”

In addition to this CPR training, some coaches and other staff will also get to work with paramedics and fire fighters in the coming days. This will serve as another in-depth training to be prepared for emergencies at events and games.

For more information about the KSHSAA, click here.