DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Waste Management truck in Derby caught fire on Friday afternoon, according to Derby Fire & Rescue.

The vehicle was near the intersection of N Buckner St. and W Meadowlark Rd. around 12:50 p.m.

(Courtesy: Charles Riddle)

(Courtesy: Charles Riddle)

Fire officials say that the driver heard a bang, and other drivers noticed and made him stop. No one was injured in the incident.

Derby Fire & Rescue says that the fire originated in the engine of the vehicle and did not reach the trash container.

(Courtesy: Derby Fire & Rescue)

(Courtesy: Derby Fire & Rescue)

(Courtesy: Derby Fire & Rescue)

According to a Facebook post made around 2 p.m., crews were working on the fire, and the intersection was expected to open soon.