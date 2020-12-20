Travel is a delicate topic as many head out of town for the holidays

While more people are heading to the airport to travel for the holidays the topic of travel itself is delicate.

The lines at Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport are far shorter than they have been in years but some of the families going through them have already been waiting months.

“We typically spend more time with family but we have been keeping our distance and following guidelines,” said Victoria Garcia.

That goes for Garcia and her group who can’t wait to get to Dallas, Texas.

“We are trying to take all necessary precautions but, yeah, family is important. We are trying to go see family,” Garcia explained.

Then there are families like the Leapers who are taking a ski trip together but are still far from being able to see their loved ones.

“Since everybody can not be with their family this year this is what we are doing together,” Fred Leaper said. “My parents are 92 so we are not going to see them this year.”

Despite a down year, the airport is seeing nearly 900 passengers a day in the month of December and expect more in the coming days these according to Marketing Manager Valerie Wise.

“Yesterday and today we expect 1400 passengers a day so we are happy to see that,” Wise said.

For some travel is a delicate topic.

“I think it is irresponsible to travel right now,” said Stephanie Miller. “I do. I just feel that way.”

Miller and Santos Bernal are married but are far apart on the topic of travel.

“I traveled about 3 months ago to see my family and had a good time,” Santos said. I saw my nieces and nephews and I had a good time … It has been years.”

But their destination, no matter what, is common ground.

“We all need each other and that is the bottom line,” Miller said.

While last year the airport say in this time frame nearly 2,400 people a day, almost double what they are seeing now, the airport still expects it to be busy leading up to Christmas and the days following.