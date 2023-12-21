WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With Christmas just days away, airport travel is picking up. Today is one of the busiest day of the Christmas season at Eisenhower.

An airport spokesperson told KSN they’re expecting a lot of travelers leading up to Christmas.

That makes it all the more important to remember what you can and can’t bring through TSA.

We all know about the rules around liquids and weapons traveling through security, but there’s one more thing that’s important to remember during the holidays.

“Do not bring wrapped gifts through the checkpoint,” said Valerie Wise, spokesperson for Wichita Eisenhower National Airport. “TSA will unwrap them so you don’t want that to happen.”

The Wichita Eisenhower International Airport says numbers at the airport are expected to slow down later in the week.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day should be pretty empty. Things will pick up around New Years’ Day as people make their way back home.