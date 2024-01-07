INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will not suit up against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

With the Chiefs locked into the AFC 3-seed, they planned to rest several starters like quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the final game of the regular season.

On Friday, head coach Andy Reid said Kelce’s snap count wasn’t finalized.

Kelce was ruled out two hours before kickoff on Sunday that was deemed a “coaching decision”.

Kelce ends the regular season just 16 receiving yards shy of eight straight seasons of gaining 1,000 yards.

His seven straight seasons are already a franchise record and an NFL record for a tight end.

Eight straight would have tied three other players for the fourth-most consecutive 1,000+ receiving yard seasons in NFL history.

The 34-year-old leads the team in receiving yards and is second in touchdowns with five.

Tight ends Noah Gray and Blake Bell will step up in his place against the Chargers.