Triple fatal accident in Reno County

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Three men have been killed in a two-vehicle collision in Hutchinson over the weekend.

The accident occurred just before noon Sunday on the 3400 block of South Yoder road.

Reno County Sheriffs office said two trucks crashed head on. First responders say all three men, the two passengers of one truck and the driver of the other vehicle, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

Kansas State Troopers have been at the site of the accident to help direct traffic to the east, and a team is investigating what led to the head-on collision.

Yoder road is expected to be closed between East Illinois avenue and East Stroud road until later Sunday afternoon.