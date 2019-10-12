Triple fatal in two car accident near Lawrence

News

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

NEAR LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – Three people are dead after a crash in northeast Kansas.

This happened around 6 on US-59, south of Lawrence.

State Troopers say the accident involves two cars.

The area will be shut down for several hours while troopers investigate the cause.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories