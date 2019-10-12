Triple fatal in two car accident near Lawrence

NEAR LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – Three people are dead after a crash in northeast Kansas.
This happened around 6 on US-59, south of Lawrence.
State Troopers say the accident involves two cars.
The area will be shut down for several hours while troopers investigate the cause.
