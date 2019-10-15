Update: Fatal crash in Geary County

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two women were rushed to the hospital after a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a red pickup truck on Geary County Tuesday.

Savannah Laudemann, 22, was pronounced dead by Geary Community Hospital.

44-year-old Dawnette Laudemann was also transported to Geary Community Hospital for serious injuries sustained in the crash, according to Kansas Highway Patrol.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the accident happened just south of Junction City on US 77 by State Lake Road.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Savannah Laudemann, 22, was driving the red Silverado pickup truck that was going eastbound on State Lake Road entering US 77, while the tractor-trailer was driving southbound US 77 before crashing into the pickup truck.

The pickup truck ended up in the ditch by the side of the road and the semi-truck jackknifed across the roadway.

The tractor-trailer driver, 46-year-old Bryan Lewis, was not injured.

