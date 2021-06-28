Truman Presidential Library and Museum reopens after 2 year, $29M renovation

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (WDAF) – The Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum reopens to the public Friday after a massive $29 million renovation. The project took two years to complete.

The museum closed in 2019 to allow crews to build a new museum entrance and permanent exhibition.

The museum houses all kinds of memorabilia from Truman’s campaign in 1948, and also historic obstacles the world faced during that time. President Truman’s grandson, Clifton Truman Daniel even narrated a video about his famous whistle-stop tour.

This is the largest renovation at the museum since it opened in 1957.

Crews are still working on a replica of Truman’s Oval Office. That’s expected to open later this year at the museum. The upgrades at the museum are being completed in celebration of the 75th anniversary of Truman’s presidency.

The museum is open from Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are needed and will be timed. Click here to buy tickets.