Trump debuts new communications platform after social media bans

(NEXSTAR) – Donald Trump unveiled a new communications platform Tuesday, called From the Desk of Donald J. Trump, that will enable the former president to continue sharing his thoughts and opinions despite being blocked indefinitely from Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Snapchat.

“In a time of silence and lies, a beacon of freedom arises. A place to speak freely and safely. Straight from the desk of Donald J. Trump,” text on a video announcing the launch reads.

According to Fox News, the platform allows Trump to post, which followers can share to Facebook and Twitter, though they’re unable to reply or post themselves.

“This is just a one-way communication,” one source familiar with the platform told Fox News. “This system allows Trump to communicate with his followers.”

Trump was blocked from the above social media sites in January, following the Capitol insurrection. The social media sites said Trump’s tweets relating to the riot violated their rules.

Since then, Trump has largely been communicating via official memo. An oversight panel is expected to rule as earl