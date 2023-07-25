WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Tuesday, July 25, is World Drowning Prevention Day.

“Drowning can happen in seconds and is one of the leading causes of death amongst very young children,” said the City-Cowley County Health Department.

The CCCHD shared tips on staying safe when beating the heat:

Learn to swim

Never enter the water unless you know how to swim

Lessons are available for all ages and skill levels

Look for lifeguards

Swim in areas supervised by lifeguards who are trained for rescue and for CPR

Learn CPR and rescue techniques

Knowing these techniques may allow you to save someone else’s life

Supervise children

Never leave children unattended near a body of water

Give your undivided attention to your children, attractions can lead to tragedies

Don’t swim alone

Having someone nearby who can help or get help can mean the difference between life and death

Know your limits

Don’t enter waters that may be beyond your skill level

“Remember that when you take your young ones to the pool, put away the smartphone and give them your undivided attention!” the CCCHD said.