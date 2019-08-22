Two arrested in connection with auto theft

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police arrested two people on multiple charges after officers attempted to pull over a vehicle Wednesday night.

Police arrested 23-year-old Ana Gonzalez on suspicion of felony evade and elude, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, stolen property, outstanding warrants and other traffic charges.

On Wednesday night at approximately 11:20, officers attempted to stop a black Nissan Altima for a traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop, accelerated and fled police. A brief pursuit ensued and officers later found the vehicle wrecked on Harry and Lulu.

Also arrested was 28-year-old Donald Martin on suspicion of auto theft, possession of a controlled substance, obstruct, possession of drug paraphernalia and a Kansas Department of Corrections warrant.

Officers located Gonzalez and Martin in the area of the 1500 block of South Pattie. The vehicle was determined to have been stolen earlier that morning at approximately 2 a.m. in the area of Morris and Broadway.

The investigation is ongoing. The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office.