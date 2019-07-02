Two companies plan to bring e-scooters to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita is joining the electric scooter craze.

VeoRide and Zagster have signed pilot operating agreements.

City council and Mayor Jeff Longwell are set to approve and sign the agreements at today’s council meeting.

Wichita Transit director Mike Tann said he’ll meet with the two companies to finalize the details in the operating plans.

Both companies will bring 500 scooters to the city.

“We feel like Wichita is a city and has pretty good infrastructure, and the city is also planning ahead, like willing to provide and willing to explore alternative transportation options for the city,” explained Candice Xie, vice president of VeoRide business development.

“We felt that between the transportation modes and the downtown area and surrounding university, that this would be a really good place for scooters,” said Timothy Ericson, founder and chief business officer of Zagster.

According to Tann, the e-scooter companies have similar operation plans.

VeoRide and Zagster designate drop-off zones and off-limits areas. For example, Zagster asks users to take a picture to show proof the scooter is parked in a designated zone. It also won’t allow the user to officially end a trip in an off-limits area.

The companies will work with Wichita Transit to choose no-ride or low speed zones, where the scooter will automatically shut off or slow down.

A local team, from each company, will enforce and oversee operations. VeoRide and Zagster said they are hiring local people who know and understand the Wichita community.

The two companies hope to roll out their scooters by late July/early August.

Here is more information about VeoRide and Zagster.