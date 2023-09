WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A shooting in south Wichita critically injured two people on Wednesday night.

Sedgwick County dispatch tells KSN the call came in around 10:30 p.m. from the 300 block of E. Harry St. This is near the intersection of Harry and Broadway.

Dispatch confirms two people have critical injuries.

