Two people have died in an early morning crash on K-42

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people are dead after a car crash Monday morning Southwest of Wichita.

The crash happened before 3 a.m. at 119th Street South and K-42.

Sedgwick County Officials on scene have confirmed two people have died in the crash.

Traffic has been impacted on K-42.

KSN crews are on scene working to gather more information.