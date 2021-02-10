Two dead in Ottawa County fatal crash

OTTAWA COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Highway Patrol reported that around 7 p.m. Wednesday, they received a call of a wrong way driver traveling southbound in the northbound lanes on US 81 in southern Ottawa County.

While responding to that call, KHP received notification of a significant crash in the northbound lanes of US 81. That crash involved double fatalities, with a male and a female victim, both reportedly from north-central Kansas. A third person was injured but conditions were not available.

KHP stated Wednesday evening that northbound 81 is shut down from K 143 to K 18, and traffic is being diverted to old 81.