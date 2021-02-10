Two dead in Ottawa County fatal crash

News
Posted: / Updated:

OTTAWA COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Highway Patrol reported that around 7 p.m. Wednesday, they received a call of a wrong way driver traveling southbound in the northbound lanes on US 81 in southern Ottawa County.

While responding to that call, KHP received notification of a significant crash in the northbound lanes of US 81. That crash involved double fatalities, with a male and a female victim, both reportedly from north-central Kansas. A third person was injured but conditions were not available.

KHP stated Wednesday evening that northbound 81 is shut down from K 143 to K 18, and traffic is being diverted to old 81.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories