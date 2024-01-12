WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Habitat for Humanity and Volunteer Kansas will be working on the construction of two homes for two families as part of the 2024 MLK Day of Service.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 15, at Century II Performing Arts & Convention Center’s Bob Brown Expo Hall.

Nola Brown from Volunteer Kansas and Danielle Johnson, executive director from Wichita Habitat, talked about the event on KSN News at Noon.

Johnson says the project has been going on since 2017.

Recently, the 100th Habit for Humanity home was completed in Wichita.