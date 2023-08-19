WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man and a woman were rushed to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Barton County Saturday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says two people were driving motorcycles west on SW 50th Road.

A 20-year-old man from Ellinwood began having mechanical problems and drove off onto SW 10th Ave. when the other motorcycle — driven by a 49-year-old Olathe woman — swiped him.

Both vehicles came to rest within the intersection.

The Ellinwood man sustained suspected serious injuries and the Olathe woman suffered minor injuries. Both were transported to the hospital by private vehicles. They both were wearing helmets and eye protection.