WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people are in custody after a police chase that originated in Bel Aire ended in north Wichita on Friday night.

Sedgwick County Dispatch says the chase wound through northeast Wichita before ending in a crash near the intersection of Salina St. and Salina Ct.

Dispatch says the chase started as a traffic stop. The chase involved the Bel Aire Police Department, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

