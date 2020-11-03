Two injured when vehicle crashes into building in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSN) – Wichita police responded to an injury accident Monday evening involving a vehicle crashing into a building at 3801 North Broadway. The call came in around 8 p.m.

Two occupants in the vehicle were injured in this crash, they had to be extracted by the fire department due to damage to their vehicle. Both were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The building was occupied at the time of the crash, but the occupant was in a backroom and didn’t sustain any injuries.

Law enforcement officials are at the scene of the crash, traffic has been rerouted as they continue the investigation. Anyone who witnessed this crash is asked to contact Wichita police.

3801 North Broadway crash

