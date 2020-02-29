Two injured in Hutchinson shooting incident

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Hutchinson Police are investigating a shooting Friday that happened at the 300 block of E 4th St. One man was transported by ambulance to the hospital with a gunshot wound. A second man was taken to the hospital for a laceration to his head.

Around 4:30 p.m, officers responded to a shooting call at 322 E 4th, upon arrival, they found a man who had been shot in his arm. The injured man was transported to the Hutchinson Regional Hospital and later transferred to a Wichita area hospital for surgery.

Officers located another man at 325 East 3rd Ave with a laceration to his head. According to Hutch PD, this person was not believed to have been the person who had shot the other man. The man with the head laceration was also taken to Hutchinson Regional Hospital where he was treated and later released.

This investigation is ongoing. The Hutchinson Police Department is asking for anyone with information on this crime to contact them at (620)694-2816 or Crime Stoppers at (620) 694-2666 or use the Crime Stoppers P3 Tips mobile app.