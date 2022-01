WICHITA, Kan., (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is currently on the scene of a double shooting at the 2800 block of South Emporia near the intersection of East Pawnee Street and South Broadway.

Sedgwick County Dispatch tells KSN News that the call came in about 9:20 p.m. and that at least two people have been injured during this shooting. Their condition is currently unknown.

KSN News has a crew at the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.