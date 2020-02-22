Two injured in stabbing incident near downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to a disturbance call in the 900 block of North Indiana shortly after 5 p.m. Friday evening.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men in the backyard with stab wounds resulting from a fight.
The wounded men were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Both men were known to the residents in the neighborhood even though they didn’t reside there.
Police are still looking for evidence in the backyard.
