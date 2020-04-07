Two Kansans are back home after being stuck in Peru

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW)- After being stuck in another country for three weeks, two Kansans are back home.

“The initial motions of it were panic and then figure out what we can do,” said Dodge City resident Dalton Burkhard.

Three residents from the Dodge City and Spearville area took a trip to Lima, Peru for a week, but just days after arriving officials shut down the borders and airline traffic.

After over three weeks, two of the three finally got the chance to go home.

“We stood in line for about 8 hours until the embassy opened and started taking people’s information, once I got all my information sent in I was put in a tent with about 50 other people and then from there I was just straight lottery,” said Burkhard.

Dalton Burkhard said they are now trying to finding a way to get his friend Michael back home because the embassy hasn’t sent him an email stating he has a flight back yet.

As for Burkhard’s family, they said they couldn’t be more grateful now that he is back in Dodge City.

“It was the worst time of my life, not knowing if he was safe, not knowing if they were going to get to stay together, it was just unbelievable,” said mother Pat Burkhard.

Dalton decided to go under a two week self -quarantine to ensure he keeps the community and his family safe and said he hopes Michael can make it back safely as well.

“I hope that moving forward just that everything clears up really soon,” he said.

“I don’t want us to forget about Michael, we want him home, but for now as long as we get through the 14 days and then hugs, lots of hugs,” said mother Pat Burkhard.