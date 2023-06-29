Kansas State’s Kaelen Culpepper during an NCAA college baseball game on Friday, March 18, 2022 in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The college baseball is officially over, but the season lives on for two Kansas State University players.

Infielder Kaelen Culpepper and right-handed pitcher Tyson Neighbors were named to the 2023 Collegiate National Team roster on Thursday.

The team, which is comprised of 31 players from the college baseball ranks, will play two five-game series against Chinese Taipei and Japan at various venues across the Carolinas.

Culpepper, a Memphis, Tennessee, native, made 40 starts at third base and slashed .325/.423/.576 with eight doubles and 10 home runs last season. He boasted a fielding percentage of .949 with six errors on the season.

Neighbors was named a First Team All-American by D1Baseball and the National College Baseball Writers Association for his efforts last season. He came in the game from the bullpen all season, earning a 5-1 win/loss record.

His ERA was a team-best 1.85, and he struck out 86 batters to just 16 walks in 48.2 innings of work.

The 20th USA vs. Chinese Taipei International Friendship Series is set for June 30-July 4. Games will be played at the National Training Complex, the Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis and Segra Stadium in Fayetteville.