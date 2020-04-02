Two more positive COVID-19 cases in Saline County

SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Saline County Health Department has been notified of two additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Saline County Wednesday. The positive cases were identified through testing sent to a private lab and to the KDHE lab.



One case is a female in her 60’s, the other case is a male in his 60’s — these cases are not related. Both cases are not associated with known close contacts or travel to hot spot areas. Both individuals are under medical care at Salina Regional Health Center.



The Saline County Health Department is working to identify any close contacts of the

individuals. Those that were exposed will be contacted by the Saline County Health Department

as soon as possible.



Saline County Health Department said they will release no further patient information at this time.