Two pedestrians hurt in east Wichita accident

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police responded to an injury accident at Kellogg and Greenwich shortly after 8:20 p.m. Monday evening.

Two pedestrians who were walking west on Greenwich were struck by a southbound vehicle. Both pedestrians were transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

Wichita Police and Wichita Fire Department crew are working at the accident scene.

LATEST POSTS: