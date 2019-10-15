Two people arrested in Hutchison on numerous drug charges

Courtesy: Hutchison Police Department

HUTCHISON, Kan. (KSNW)– The Hutchison Police Department arrested two individuals on the 400 Block of East 1st Ave. on numerous drug-related charges Tuesday, around 8:42 a.m.

According to a social media post made by the Hutchison Police Department, police were dispatched to the location for suspicious activity.

When police arrived they began searching the area with K-9 Tank. The police dog was able to detect drugs in one of the suspect’s vehicle.

The Hutchison Police Department says they were able to confiscate 2.6 ounces of methamphetamine, 7.5 grams of heroin, 43.6 grams of marijuana dabs, and a firearm.

No information was given about the suspects.

