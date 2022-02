WICHITA, KAN. (KSNW) — Two people are dead, a third hurt after an early morning incident on the city’s south side.



Wichita Police were called to the scene of a one vehicle crash near Lincoln and Grove around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Officers say they found three people at the scene, two pronounced dead.



A third person was taken to an area hospital.



Police are investigating the cause of the crash.