WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man and woman were burned in a flash fire while working on a lawnmower Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency crews were sent to the 300 block of west 29th St. North around 3 p.m.
They say two people were having a problem with a lawnmower. EMS reports that the two were adding gas when there was a flash fire.
The victims, a man and a woman, were taken to a Wichita hospital in critical but stable condition. EMS says they both possibly have inhalation burns.
LOCATION:
LATEST STORIES:
- Two people have critical injuries after a flash fire in north Wichita
- Barron Trump tested positive for coronavirus, Melania Trump says
- Visible PPE program helps communication during pandemic for Kansans with challenges
- Amy Coney Barrett’s notepad goes viral after senators find out it is blank
- Cottonelle recalls flushable wipes due to possible bacterial contamination