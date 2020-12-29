Two people hospitalized after apartment fire in south KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two people are hospitalized after a large fire broke out at an apartment complex in the Waldo area of Kansas City, Missouri.

Fire officials say two people jumped from the third story to escape the fire that occurred Monday night near the Missouri-Kansas state line. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The fire was reported just after 8 p.m. at the Waldo Heights Apartments.

Fire crews used a ladder to rescue at least one person trapped on a third-floor balcony.

Fire officials say the building was a complete loss. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

