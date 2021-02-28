Two people injured in Friday South Wichita wreck die

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has named two other people who have died following a crash at the intersection of S Meridian and I-235 on Friday, February 26.

Police were called to the scene involving three vehicles around 3 p.m. They said Isaiah Ragazzone, 25, was traveling in an Impala south on Meridian at a high rate of speed. The investigation revealed as Ragazzone approached the intersection of S Meridian and I-235, he collided with a tan Buick, driven by Dennis Sigle, 72, as he was attempting to turn left onto I-235.

The force of the impact caused the engine to be ejected from the Buick. A Lincoln was struck by the engine.

Dennis Sigle and Ragazzone were transported to an area hospital in critical condition. They later died from their injuries.

The passenger of the Buick, Cheryl Sigle, 70, died at the scene. There were no injuries to the people inside the black Lincoln.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.