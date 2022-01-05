Two Salina people killed in car crash in Oklahoma

KAY COUNTY, Okla. (KSNW) — Two people from Salina are dead after a vehicle crashed into a barrier wall in Kay County, Oklahoma, near Tonkawa.

Troopers say 22-year-old Xavier Mitchell was driving a 2016 Nissan Sentra north on I-35, around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday when he veered to the right and hit a barrier wall before continuing to travel and hit three other vehicles.

Both Mitchell and his passenger, 21-year-old Kyra Ray of Salina, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. It is unknown what caused the Sentra to veer right and hit the barrier.

The crash caused Ray to be pinned inside the vehicle for over four hours before the Tonkawa Fire Department was able to free her using the Hurst tool.

According to authorities, the other drivers that were hit were not injured. Troopers are still investigating the crash.