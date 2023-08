WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash in west Wichita injured at least two people on Friday night.

Sedgwick County dispatch confirms the crash happened near the intersection of 13th and Tyler around 9:40 p.m.

Dispatch says two people have sustained serious injuries.

Northbound Tyler Road and eastbound 13th Street have been blocked off while first responders are on the scene.

Two seriously injured in crash in west Wichita near the intersection of 13th and Tyler (KSN Photo)

This is a developing story. KSN will update this story as more information comes in.