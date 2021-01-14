Two sides of the coin: Raising the minimum wage in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A few Kansas representatives have proposed a bill that would raise the minimum wage in the state to fifteen dollars by 2027.

Christina Haswood, a State Representative for District 10, is one of the reps that proposed the bill. “When I think about the increase of minimum wage. I was like, this should have happened a long time ago,” said Haswood.

Gabrielle Rathbun, is a local Wichitan who believes that a proposal isn’t enough. She is looking for change now. The current minimum wage is $7.25 per hour and has not increased since 2009. “This keeps the working still poor,” said Rathbun.

Jeremy Hill, the director of the Center For Economic Development And Business Research at Wichita State University said that keeping the minimum wage lower than neighboring states may be somewhat beneficial. “We have a competitive edge right now, because it’s lower,” said Hill. He stated, the lower wage is an incentive for some companies to expand their businesses here in Kansas, which in turn, creates more local jobs.

Chyna Taylor who lives in Wichita, said that she can definitely use the extra money if the minimum wage were to be raised. She does however, see both sides of the coin.

“It’d be harder for employers to keep an employee if they have to pay too much, but I think the people deserve it. The hard workers definitely deserve more money,” said Taylor.