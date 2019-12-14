Two teens escape single-vehicle rollover accident with minor injuries

LYONS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Saturday, just after midnight, Lyon County Deputies alongside Emporia and Lyon County Ambulances responded to the 2000 block of County Road J for a report of a single-vehicle rollover accident.
The vehicle was identified as a White 2001 Pontiac Grandam driven by Kenneth Glenn,17-years-old of Burlington, KS, who lost control while driving northbound on County Road J.
Upon arrival, Deputies determined Glenn and his passenger Marisa Garcia,18, sustained minor injuries from the accident and were transported to Newman Regional Hospital and later released.
It was determined both K. Glenn and M. Garcia were wearing their seatbelts.
