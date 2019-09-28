Two Ulysses men arrested in Colorado

BACA COUNTY, Colo. (KSNW)– Two Ulysses, Kansas, residents were arrested today in Baca County, Colorado.

According to police Nicholas Moody, 40, and Brandy Shoemaker, 38, fled from police earlier this week when authorities tried to arrest them on outstanding warrants.

Moody had two counts of distribution of methamphetamine, and one count of distribution of marijuana and Shoemaker had a warrant out of Finney County for absconding from community corrections.

Friday, information came into KBI indicating that the suspects might be in Baca County.

KBI teamed up with the FBI and the Baca County Sheriff’s Office in the capturing of both Moody and Shoemaker.

Before being captures the duo police were once again led on a chase, this time, lasting only 15 minutes before surrendering near Springfield, Colo.

The two suspects were booked into the Baca County Jail.

LATEST STORIES: